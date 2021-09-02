Left Menu

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO subscribed 47 pc on second day

The initial public offer of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre was subscribed 47 per cent on Thursday, the second day of subscription. The initial public offer IPO is entirely an offer for sale of up to 3,56,88,064 equity shares. At the upper end of the price band, the initial share sale is expected to fetch about Rs 1,895 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:21 IST
Vijaya Diagnostic IPO subscribed 47 pc on second day
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre was subscribed 47 per cent on Thursday, the second day of subscription. The three-day IPO received bids for 1,18,61,556 shares against 2,50,26,646 shares on offer, as per data available with the BSE. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 32 per cent, non-institutional investors 5 per cent and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 74 per cent. The initial public offer (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale of up to 3,56,88,064 equity shares. The offer is in a price range of Rs 522-531 per share. Healthcare chain Vijaya Diagnostic Centre on Tuesday said it has raised a little over Rs 566 crore from anchor investors. At the upper end of the price band, the initial share sale is expected to fetch about Rs 1,895 crore. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre offers pathology and radiology testing services through 80 diagnostic centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as the National Capital Region and Kolkata. ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the managers of the offer.

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021