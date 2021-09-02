Mandaviya reviews progress in fight against TB in country

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday interacted with health ministers and principal or additional chief secretaries of all states and union territories to review the progress in the fight against tuberculosis (TB).

The Union health minister suggested the continuance of regular interaction so that best practices of states and UTs may be discussed and taken up for emulation, an official statement said.

These will strongly contribute to focused and effective implementation of common policies and achieve these goals collectively. ''Coordinated and collaborative efforts will strongly contribute to achievement of shared goals faster,'' Mandaviya stated.

''We have to encourage common people to join us in this mission for eradicating TB. It has to be made a people's initiative,'' he said.

Mandaviya assured them that the Union government was open to suggestions from the states and UTs on tuberculosis in its mission to fulfil the prime minister's dream of a TB-free India by 2025, the statement said.

He also encouraged the states and UTs to provide suggestions on the Public Health Management of COVID-19 and other programs and initiatives of the Union Health Ministry.

On the threat to the gains made against TB due to COVID-19, Mandaviya spoke on ramping up of Covid vaccination.

He highlighted the importance of vaccinating all teachers by the 5th of September for which additional doses are being provided to the states, the statement said.

Mandaviya also suggested the states to initiate specific vaccination drives on particular days to inoculate certain communities which are directly dealing with the people, like vegetable vendors in markets or rickshaw pullers in a particular area.

He assured the state health ministers that the Centre remains in constant touch with vaccine manufacturers to resolve any possible bottleneck as vaccine production is increased month on month.

Mandaviya also encouraged the states to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed in the country, the statement added.