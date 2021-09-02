Left Menu

Mandaviya reviews progress in fight against TB in country

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday interacted with health ministers and principal or additional chief secretaries of all states and union territories to review the progress in the fight against tuberculosis TB.The Union health minister suggested the continuance of regular interaction so that best practices of states and UTs may be discussed and taken up for emulation, an official statement said.These will strongly contribute to focused and effective implementation of common policies and achieve these goals collectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 20:29 IST
Mandaviya reviews progress in fight against TB in country
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday interacted with health ministers and principal or additional chief secretaries of all states and union territories to review the progress in the fight against tuberculosis (TB).

The Union health minister suggested the continuance of regular interaction so that best practices of states and UTs may be discussed and taken up for emulation, an official statement said.

These will strongly contribute to focused and effective implementation of common policies and achieve these goals collectively. ''Coordinated and collaborative efforts will strongly contribute to achievement of shared goals faster,'' Mandaviya stated.

''We have to encourage common people to join us in this mission for eradicating TB. It has to be made a people's initiative,'' he said.

Mandaviya assured them that the Union government was open to suggestions from the states and UTs on tuberculosis in its mission to fulfil the prime minister's dream of a TB-free India by 2025, the statement said.

He also encouraged the states and UTs to provide suggestions on the Public Health Management of COVID-19 and other programs and initiatives of the Union Health Ministry.

On the threat to the gains made against TB due to COVID-19, Mandaviya spoke on ramping up of Covid vaccination.

He highlighted the importance of vaccinating all teachers by the 5th of September for which additional doses are being provided to the states, the statement said.

Mandaviya also suggested the states to initiate specific vaccination drives on particular days to inoculate certain communities which are directly dealing with the people, like vegetable vendors in markets or rickshaw pullers in a particular area.

He assured the state health ministers that the Centre remains in constant touch with vaccine manufacturers to resolve any possible bottleneck as vaccine production is increased month on month.

Mandaviya also encouraged the states to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed in the country, the statement added.

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021