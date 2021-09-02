CM Vijayan chairs CIAL AGM

The 27th Annual General Meeting of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) was held via online on Thursday.

Addressing the stakeholders, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is the chairman of the board, said the management had already initiated steps to activate new revenue streams for the company as well to increase better connectivity. The business jet terminal work is scheduled to commence by next month, he said.

Vijayan also informed that the management initiated discussions to increase connectivity to Europe and Africa. In a release, CIAL said it has successfully completed the first phase of ''Operation Pravaah''-- the flood mitigation project on time. Three bridges were constructed and the company spent around Rs 102 crore for the flood mitigation activity which is being carried out an area encompassing Kochi Airport and adjoining villages. The company also effectuated a Land Utilization Plan, the release said.

Ministers and CIAL directors P Rajeeve, K Rajan, Independent directors K Roy Paul, A K Ramani, directors M A Yusuf Ali, N V George, E M Babu and Managing Director S Suhas IAS participated in the deliberations, it added.

