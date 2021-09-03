PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Executives at hedge fund Renaissance to pay $7bn in back taxes https://on.ft.com/2VciDrh - Gas crunch threatens industry in UK and Europe https://on.ft.com/3zIRUBo

- Advent and GIC offer $8bn to take Swedish biotech private https://on.ft.com/3yKwF0J - WhatsApp fined 225 mln euros for not telling users how it shared data with Facebook https://on.ft.com/3yKaV5g

Overview - Hedge fund Renaissance Technologies LLC's executives will pay about $7 billion in back taxes and penalties to federal authorities in relation to trades made by the firm in the largest tax settlement in U.S. history.

- British Gas owner Centrica Plc has warned of surging prices due to a crunch in global supply that raise household bills and force energy-intensive businesses in the UK and Europe to curb activity this winter. - U.S. private equity firm Advent International and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC have banded together for a bid worth 69 billion Swedish crowns ($8 billion) to buy Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (SOBI).

- Facebook Inc's WhatsApp has been fined 225 million euros ($267.14 million) by the Irish Data Protection Commission for breaking the European Union's data privacy law, by not informing users about sharing data with its parent company. ($1 = 8.5706 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.8422 euros)

