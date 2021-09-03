London stocks flat ahead of services activity data
London's FTSE 100 struggled for momentum on Friday as banks and energy shares countered gains in miners, while investors awaited a reading on August service activity data later in the day. Although losses were capped as global miner BHP Group rose 1.3%, rebounding from a 5.6% fall in the previous session. The wider mining index gained 0.2%, tracking metal prices higher.
Banks and life insurers slipped 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively. Although losses were capped as global miner BHP Group rose 1.3%, rebounding from a 5.6% fall in the previous session.
The wider mining index gained 0.2%, tracking metal prices higher. The domestic-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index remained unchanged.
The IHS Markit/CIPS services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is likely to fall to 55.5 last month from 59.6 in July amid supply-chain bottlenecks that also stunted British manufacturers' recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in August. Petrofac Ltd rose 1.5% after the oilfield services company secured a $100 million worth contract with Zallaf Libya Oil & Gas Exploration and Production company.
