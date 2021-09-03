Newgen Software appoints Virender Jeet as CEO, Tarun Nandwani as COO

IT company Newgen Software on Friday announced the elevation of senior vice president Virender Jeet as the company's new chief executive officer.

The company also promoted its senior vice president for business management, Tarun Nandwani, as the chief operating officer.

''Virender Jeet, Senior VP – Sales, Marketing and Products, has been named the chief executive officer, and Tarun Nandwani, Senior VP – Business Management, the chief operating officer, with effect from September 1, 2021,'' Newgen Software said in a statement.

Jeet has been with Newgen since its inception in 1992.

He has been closely associated with the complete lifecycle of product development, sales and marketing, patents, and various other strategic functions at Newgen, thereby significantly contributing to the business growth in the last more than 29 years, the statement said.

''We are going through exciting times with many new growth opportunities ahead of us. Jeet and Tarun have been integral to the Newgen growth story and have left no stone unturned in bringing us to an enviable position in the industry. With their experience and able leadership, we look forward to achieving newer heights,'' Newgen Software chairman and MD Diwakar Nigam said.

Nandwani has been with Newgen Software for over 27 years and has been spearheading customer relationship management, commercial activities, new solution and application development.

