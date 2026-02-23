Tragic Wedding Reception: Double Homicide Stuns Village

In a tragic turn of events, two brothers were shot dead at a wedding reception in Shahpur village on Sunday evening. The victims, identified as Manjeet and Manish Kumar, were aged between 25 and 27, according to police reports.

The incident came as a shock during the celebratory gathering for the son of local resident Daulat Rai. Police promptly responded to a call about the shooting, discovered three spent cartridges, and transported the brothers to a hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigations suggest the motive behind the killings could be an old dispute, possibly related to property matters. Efforts are being made by the authorities to apprehend the unidentified assailants responsible for this grievous act.