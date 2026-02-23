End of an Era: El Mencho's Demise Shakes Global Dynamics

In a pivotal development, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has applauded the operation that led to the demise of Nemesio Oseguera, famously known as El Mencho. This marks a significant advance in the fight against drug cartels.

El Mencho, who was killed during a military operation, leaves behind a legacy of drug trafficking and violence, impacting not only Mexico but also the United States and other parts of Latin America. His death is seen as a milestone in international efforts to curb drug-related crime.

Expressing his thoughts on the situation, Landau conveyed his deep sadness and concern over the ongoing violence in Mexico, emphasizing the importance of this latest achievement for improving security in the region and beyond.