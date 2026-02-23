Midnight Blasts in Lviv: A City Shaken, A Nation Mourns

A police officer lost her life, and 24 individuals were wounded following a series of explosions in Lviv, Ukraine, the National Police reported on Sunday. The incident, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attributes to Russian involvement, occurred when several homemade explosive devices detonated at midnight.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi labeled the event a terrorist act on Telegram, identifying the deceased as a 23-year-old policewoman. Out of the injured, twelve remain hospitalized, with two in critical condition. The suspected catalyst was a shop break-in, with the first explosion occurring as a police patrol arrived on the scene.

Following these attacks, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko revealed the detention of a woman in connection with the investigation. Zelenskiy, in his nightly address, stressed that Ukrainian intelligence anticipates further Russian attempts to target the Ukrainian people, underscoring the necessity for heightened security measures.