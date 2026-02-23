Left Menu

NASA's Delayed Moonrocket Journey: Setbacks and Repairs

NASA's moon rocket, grounded until April, is undergoing further repairs due to a helium system malfunction. The space agency hopes to maintain a potential April launch, sending a four-member crew around the moon. Engineers had previously patched hydrogen leaks, rescheduling the launch to March 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 23-02-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 00:52 IST
NASA's Delayed Moonrocket Journey: Setbacks and Repairs

NASA's ambitious plan to return astronauts to the moon faces another setback as its giant moon rocket heads back to the hangar for repairs. The rocket, intended for the Artemis II mission, encountered a helium system malfunction after overcoming hydrogen fuel leaks.

A slow, cautious trek across the Kennedy Space Center is scheduled for Tuesday, allowing engineers to investigate and resolve the issue. This delay pushes back the anticipated mission, which aims to fly the first crew around the moon since the Apollo days.

Despite a brief period of optimism with a March 6 launch date, NASA officials are now focused on maintaining the option for an April attempt. The mission, including three American and one Canadian astronauts, awaits further developments from their base in Houston.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Midnight Blasts in Lviv: A City Shaken, A Nation Mourns

Midnight Blasts in Lviv: A City Shaken, A Nation Mourns

 Global
2
U.S. Aid in Operation Leading to Death of 'El Mencho'

U.S. Aid in Operation Leading to Death of 'El Mencho'

 United States
3
Messi Cleared of Policy Breach in MLS Incident

Messi Cleared of Policy Breach in MLS Incident

 Global
4
High Stakes in Geneva: Iran-U.S. Nuclear Negotiations Intensify

High Stakes in Geneva: Iran-U.S. Nuclear Negotiations Intensify

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026