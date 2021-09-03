Creatigies Gets ABP News as Principal Sponsor for UP Yoddha

Now two leading brands on the same side of the kabaddi mat New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) UP Yoddha, the Franchise of Pro Kabaddi League, signs up with ABP News, as the Lead Principal Sponsor. Creatigies Communications Pvt. Ltd., an independent, integrated marketing agency working across multiple platforms i.e. Sports, Fashion, Entertainment, and Media stitched the partnership.

The partnership started on a celebratory note that witnessed Team Jersey Unveiling by Mr. Avinash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer - ABP Network, Col. Vinod Bisht, CEO GMR League Games UP Yoddha, Mr. Navroze D. Dhondy, Founder & Managing Director - Creatigies Communications Pvt. Ltd. with UP Yoddha retained players Mr. Nitesh Kumar (Captain), Ashu Singh, Sumit, and Surinder Gill at the ABP Office in Noida.

The August gathering of players, and top management of both the companies, saw formal announcement of the partnership at the ABP Network Office in Noida, UP.

According to Mr. Avinash Pandey, Chief Executive Officer – ABP Network, “We are extremely excited to be supporting UP Yoddha, one of the most promising teams in Pro Kabaddi League this season. Kabaddi, as a sport, has grown significantly over the years. Pro Kabaddi league has popularized the Indian-origin sport even more and has created a strong connection with sports lovers and younger audiences. Alongside UP Yoddha, we hope to make this season of Pro Kabaddi an incredibly engaging, memorable, and entertaining spectacle.” “As a lead team of PKL, and coming from the house of GMR, we are very sensitive to the partners we choose for our various assets across Sports. We have had the pleasure of working closely for many years with Creatigies and are delighted that they have brought to us ABP News as our Lead Team Sponsor. A media network of ABP ‘s stature adds great value to the Team. The partnership with ABP News is in sync with our own core values and beliefs at GMR Sports & UP Yoddha,” said, Col Vinod Bisht, Head Yoddha, UP Yoddha and CEO GMR League Games.

Speaking on the partnership, Navroze D Dhondy, Founder & Managing Director - Creatigies Communications Pvt. Ltd., the agency that stitched this partnership said, ''It is a matter of great pride and honour for us to be able to bring these 2 leading brands together. Over the last 20 years we at Creatigies have always striven to build long term mutually beneficial partnerships and we are confident this one too has great potential. Building on shared values of both brands, and the ability to add value to each other is the crux.” PKL Auction over last 3 days in Mumbai saw great action as teams fought it out to get the best players on their side. UP Yoddha made the headlines with a successful bid of Rs. 1.65 Cr. for the Marquee Player Pradeep Narwal. The bid also got its place in history as the highest bid for a player in the history of PKL.

Pradeep Narwal, as the top raider, with Nitesh Kumar, retained by UP Yoddha as the lead defender of PKL shows the aggressive intent of UP Yoddha getting into the new season.

The Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2021 starts from 24th December 2021 onwards.

The UP Yoddha players will train rigorously for the upcoming season in the best possible way at the State-of-the-art UP Yoddha Kabaddi Academy in Meerut.

Image: From L to R: Navroze Dhondy - Founder & MD Creatigies, Avinash Pandey - CEO ABP News Network, Vinod Bisht - CEO GMR League Games, Sujoy Ganguly - Head Sponsorship GMR League Games PWR PWR

