FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ( ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT ).

CURRENCY TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL CODE USD/INR 72.33 73.83 72.27 73.98 EUR/INR 85.39 88.26 85.31 88.44 GBP/INR 99.53 102.70 99.44 102.91 JPY/INR 65.30 67.58 65.24 67.72 CHF/INR 78.45 81.45 78.38 81.61 AUD/INR 53.05 55.26 53.01 55.37 NZD/INR 51.10 53.27 51.06 53.38 CAD/INR 57.22 59.18 57.18 59.30 SGD/INR 53.56 55.30 53.51 55.42 HKD/INR 9.25 9.56 9.23 9.58 DKK/INR 11.48 11.87 11.47 11.89 NOK/INR 8.31 8.58 8.30 8.60 SEK/INR 8.39 8.67 8.37 8.69 NOTE:- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCULATED IN 100 FOREIGN CURRENCY UNIT.

----------------------------

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)