Left Menu

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 15:31 IST
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ( ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT ).

CURRENCY TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL CODE USD/INR 72.33 73.83 72.27 73.98 EUR/INR 85.39 88.26 85.31 88.44 GBP/INR 99.53 102.70 99.44 102.91 JPY/INR 65.30 67.58 65.24 67.72 CHF/INR 78.45 81.45 78.38 81.61 AUD/INR 53.05 55.26 53.01 55.37 NZD/INR 51.10 53.27 51.06 53.38 CAD/INR 57.22 59.18 57.18 59.30 SGD/INR 53.56 55.30 53.51 55.42 HKD/INR 9.25 9.56 9.23 9.58 DKK/INR 11.48 11.87 11.47 11.89 NOK/INR 8.31 8.58 8.30 8.60 SEK/INR 8.39 8.67 8.37 8.69 NOTE:- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCULATED IN 100 FOREIGN CURRENCY UNIT.

----------------------------

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021