Two bodies found near highway toll plaza in Odisha

Bodies of two men were found near a toll plaza on the National Highway 16 in Odishas Jajpur district on Friday morning, police said.Some locals spotted the bodies lying on the road at Soti along the NH-16, which was closed due to widening work, an officer said.The deceased were identified as Bijay Sahoo and Manas Das, residents of Janha village.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Bodies of two men were found near a toll plaza on the National Highway 16 in Odisha's Jajpur district on Friday morning, police said.

Some locals spotted the bodies lying on the road at Soti along the NH-16, which was closed due to widening work, an officer said.

The deceased were identified as Bijay Sahoo and Manas Das, residents of Janha village. Sahoo was an auto-driver and Das was working in a private company that deals in cosmetics, according to police.

Police seized a box full of new unused cosmetics and a motorcycle near the bodies.

Family members of the deceased reached the spot and alleged that the duo, who had left the house on Thursday evening, was murdered.

The bodies were sent to the district hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered and an investigation underway, Panikoili police station inspector Sushil Nayak said.

