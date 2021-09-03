Left Menu

4 more states to start supply of fortified rice on pilot basis: Food Secy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on the countrys 75th Independence Day on August 15, had announced that the fortified rice will be made available under every government programme by the year 2024.Currently, out of the 15 states identified for the Central scheme on fortified rice and its distribution via public distribution system PDS, seven are implementing it in one district each on a pilot basis.From this month, four more states have joined for pilot implementation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:50 IST
4 more states to start supply of fortified rice on pilot basis: Food Secy
  • Country:
  • India

Four more states -- Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Kerala -- have decided to supply fortified rice through Integrated Child Development Services and Mid-Day Meal scheme on a pilot basis, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on the country's 75th Independence Day on August 15, had announced that the fortified rice will be made available under every government programme by the year 2024.

Currently, out of the 15 states identified for the 'Central scheme on fortified rice and its distribution via public distribution system (PDS)', seven are implementing it in one district each on a pilot basis.

''From this month, four more states have joined for pilot implementation. They will implement in one district each,'' Pandey told reporters.

At present, about 7.59 lakh tonnes of fortified rice procured by the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) is available for distribution through Integrated Child Development Services and Mid-Day Meal scheme, he said.

Efforts are being made to boost the capacity of fortified rice kernels (FRK) of rice millers from present 60,000 tonnes. Additional, 30,000 tonnes capacity is will be added soon, he said.

The secretary further said even the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is working on framing quality standards for FRK manufacturing machines, which will help in maintaining the quality of fortified rice across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021