US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as monthly jobs growth slows sharply

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 19:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday as a sharp slowdown in jobs growth last month gave the strongest signal yet that a post-pandemic economic rebound was losing steam, while banking stocks broadly tracked a jump in bond yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 42.09 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 35,401.73.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.53 points, or 0.10%, at 4,532.42, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.76 points, or 0.12%, to 15,313.42 at the opening bell.

