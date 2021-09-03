Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has partnered with Stashfin to launch a credit line of up to Rs 5 lakh for MI customers through a co-branded card.

The card will be contactless-enabled and will offer funds from the Stashfin App within 90 seconds, as per an official statement.

Federal Bank launches credit card offering in association with Visa *South-based Federal Bank on Friday launched its credit card offering in association with Visa.

The card comes in three variants and is presently offered to existing customers of the Bank, as per an official statement, which added that the product aligns with its strategy to improve the unsecured, high yielding books and completes the suite of products.

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals ties up with Eye Banks Association of India *Ophthalmology-focused ENTOD Pharmaceuticals on Friday said corneal transplants have halved in the pandemic and hence, it has tied up with the Eye Banks Association of India to create awareness on eye donation.

India requires a minimum of two lakh eye donations annually; however, the present number stands at a meager 45,000, it said, pointing out that the awareness activities it has started include a website to pledge eyes from homes. ………………..

Equitas Small Finance Bank ropes in Rani Rampal, Smriti Mandana as brand ambassadors *Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Friday said it has roped in women players Rani Rampal and Smriti Mandana as the brand ambassadors of the bank.

Equitas SFB announces women hockey player Rani Rampal and cricketer Smriti Mandana as the brand ambassadors of the bank, which coincides with the bank's 5th anniversary year on September 5, 2021, the bank said in a release.

Equitas SFB said that taking on board the two players as the brand ambassadors will inspire women to choose their dreams.

The bank said it aims to provide a platform to inspire and support Indians to take a step towards following their dreams and inspiration, through its banking as well as non-banking initiatives.

''Banking for women and empowering them is our key focus area,'' Murali Vaidyanathan, Senior President and Country Head – Branch Banking - Liabilities, Products & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank said.

