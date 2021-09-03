Left Menu

Major fire rages in building in Italian city Turin

A major fire broke out in the centre of the northern Italian city of Turin on Friday, forcing around 100 people to be evacuated from their homes, emergency services said. The Turin blaze came less than a week after a fire gutted a luxury apartment block in the nearby city of Milan.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 03-09-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 21:11 IST
Major fire rages in building in Italian city Turin
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

A major fire broke out in the centre of the northern Italian city of Turin on Friday, forcing around 100 people to be evacuated from their homes, emergency services said. The fire started in the attic of building close to the main train station and soon spread to adjacent properties, with dozens of firefighters still looking to control the blaze hours after they were had arrived on the scene.

"The situation is critical. The fire is raging and we are trying to create a barrage with the hoses, but it is a very difficult to reach it at that height," said local fire chief Agatino Carrolo. Five people were reported to be injured, but none had life threatening injuries, local media said.

Police said they believe a welder working on a safe might have inadvertently sparked the fire, which sent thick black clouds high into the sky above the city centre. The Turin blaze came less than a week after a fire gutted a luxury apartment block in the nearby city of Milan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021