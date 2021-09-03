Patnaik flags off 110 new state-of-the-art buses

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday flagged off 110 new buses of the state-owned Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC).

The new buses have state-of-the-art facilities like CCTV cameras, emergency alarms, vehicle tracking, and fire extinguishing systems besides ITMS (Intelligent Integrated Traffic Management System), an official said. The Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) will also operate these buses for inter-state communication.

The OSRTC has plans to roll out 70 such buses soon, the official said. At present, the Corporation runs buses on 43 routes in 28 districts, besides 398 vehicles to Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh from Odisha. Two bus depots for ‘Mo Bus’, a bus service for the city dwellers here, were also inaugurated by the chief minister. These depots have the facility for fuel refilling and machine-operated cleaning services for the vehicles. During the day, Patnaik also inaugurated the flagship ‘Nimantran’ restaurant of the OTDC in the state capital. The restaurant, located near the RD Women’s College, was opened on the occasion of the 42nd Foundation Day of the OTDC. The ‘Nimantran’ restaurant will serve authentic Odia cuisines. ‘Nimantran’ restaurants will be opened across the state in near future, an official statement said. In the next phase, such restaurants will come up in Puri and Sambalpur.

