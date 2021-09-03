RSS-affiliated BMS to stage protests against inflation on Sep 9

The RSS-affiliated labour union Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Friday said it would stage a nation-wide agitation if the government did not take steps to rein in the inflation.

Rise in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders was a matter of concern amid the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a release here.

''If the government did not take steps to bring down the inflation, agitation and public awareness campaign would be launched in every district,'' it warned.

As a part of this, demonstrations against inflation would be organized in every district of the country on September 9, said the release issued by Vidarbha unit of the BMS.

Incidentally, the BMS statement came even as the national coordination meeting of organizations linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is underway here.

''Decline in the industrial activity, unemployment and rise in the prices of essential commodities have affected the common people badly,'' the BMS further said.

It also demanded that petroleum products be brought under the Goods and Services Tax system and the present system where their prices fluctuate everyday be abolished. Steps should be taken to increase the production of foodgrains by paying remunerative prices to farmers, and workers who are hit by inflation should be compensated by increasing the wages in both public and private sector, the BMS further demanded.

