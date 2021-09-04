Left Menu

Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, civilian flights to operate soon - Qatari ambassador

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 14:56 IST
Kabul Airport Image Credit: ANI
  • Qatar

Qatar's ambassador to Afghanistan said a technical team was able to reopen Kabul airport to receive aid and that it would be prepared for civilian flights soon, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

The runway at Kabul airport has been repaired in cooperation with authorities in Afghanistan, the ambassador said, according to Al Jazeera. The Qatari news channel also said two domestic flights were operated from Kabul to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

