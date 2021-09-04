15 killed in tractor-truck collusion in China

A speeding tractor collided with a truck in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Saturday, killing at least 15 people and wound another, local officials said.

The accident took place on Saturday morning in the city of Qitaihe.

China's Ministry of Public Security has sent a team to head an investigation into the accident, the officials said.

It also ordered the relevant local departments to look into the accident immediately, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

An investigation into the accident's cause is currently underway, it said.

Road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced. A majority of the accidents occur due to violations of traffic laws.

China's frequently overcrowded long-distance buses are particularly prone to fatalities. At least 36 people were killed and as many injured in a road accident in east China's Jiangsu Province in April last year.

At least 36 people were killed and 13 others injured when a packed bus slammed into a wall at the mouth of an expressway tunnel in northern China three years ago.

