Odisha clears projects worth Rs 2,171 cr

The panel has approved a project by Ramco Cements to expand its existing cement plant with an additional grinding capacity of 0.9 MTPA at Haridaspur in Jajpur at an investment of Rs 190 crore.A Rs 205-crore expansion project of L N Metallics existing plant at Sripura in Jharsuguda district also got the panels nod.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-09-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 00:44 IST
Odisha clears projects worth Rs 2,171 cr

The Odisha government approved 10 investment proposals worth Rs 2,171 crore across diverse sectors on Saturday that will create employment opportunities for over 5,000 people, an official release said.

The projects, which are from steel, food processing, cement, chemical, renewable energy and tourism sectors, were approved by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority at its 103rd meeting.

The panel, headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Mohapatra, gave a nod to Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India to set up a riverine jetty at Udayabata in Jagatsinghapur district at an investment of Rs 150 crore, the release stated.

The committee has approved a proposal of the My Home Industries Pvt. Ltd (MHPL) to set up a cement grinding unit of 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at Badchana in Jajpur district with an investment of Rs 650 crore. The panel has approved a project by Ramco Cements to expand its existing cement plant with an additional grinding capacity of 0.9 MTPA at Haridaspur in Jajpur at an investment of Rs 190 crore.

A Rs 205-crore expansion project of L N Metallics’ existing plant at Sripura in Jharsuguda district also got the panel’s nod. It gave a green light to the VCI Chemical Industries to set up a coal tar distillation plant worth Rs 210 crore in Jajpur.

To boost the renewable energy sector, the state government has decided to extend financial incentives for the electric vehicle manufacturing industries, buyers, along with various tax waivers for the next five years.

It has approved a proposal to set up a food processing plant at Panimura in Subarnapur district of Mash Bio Fuels at an investment of Rs 258.05 crore, a Rs 100-crore ethanol plant of Vibrant Spirits in Bargarh. The authority has also cleared proposals of three luxury hotels, including a five-star facility, at an investment of Rs 181.6 crore in Bhubaneswar.

