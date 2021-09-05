Left Menu

'Govt move to distribute Ayush prophylactic medicines to help ensure immunity-boosted lifestyle'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 11:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government's campaign to distribute Ayush prophylactic medicines and written guidelines on diet and lifestyle to 75 lakh people across the country will help in ensuring an immunity-boosted lifestyle in these crucial times of the pandemic, industry chamber PHDCCI on Sunday.

''This initiated move is a leap forward in ensuring an immunity-boosted lifestyle, in these crucial times of the pandemic viral spread, with special focus on the immuno-compromised bracket of population, mainly the elderly and the frontline workers,'' PHDCCI Senior Vice-President Pradeep Multani said in a statement.

The campaign was launched by Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State (MoS) for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai on September 2.

In the next year, the immunity booster medicines and the written guidelines to combat COVID-19 will be distributed to 75 lakh people across the country with a special focus on the geriatric (people aged 60 and above) population and frontline workers.

The kit of ayurvedic prophylactic medicines for COVID-19 contains Sanshamani Vati, which is also known as Guduchi or Giloy Ghan Vati, and Ashwagandha Ghan Vati. The kit and the guidelines have been prepared by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Medicines (CCRAS).

