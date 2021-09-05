Left Menu

Visvesvaraya terminal to be benchmark for future stations: Railway Minister

The facilities and amenities provided at the state-of-the-art M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru will become a benchmark for the stations, which will be built in future all over the country, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday.Vaishnav appreciated the team of engineers who conceived and executed this project.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-09-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 21:40 IST
''Vaishnav appreciated the team of engineers who conceived and executed this project. He stated that the facilities, amenities provided for enhancing the comfort and convenience of passengers at Sir MV Terminal, will become a benchmark for the stations which will be built in the future all over the country,'' an official statement said.

The terminal, according to Railway officials, is the first centralised air-conditioned Railway station at Byappanahalli. It is on par with the airport terminals, they said.

The officials said the station, which is equipped with seven platforms, is designed to serve a footfall of one lakh passengers per day and has features like Braille signage, ramps to access subway apart from escalators and lifts.

Vaishnaw also reviewed the operational aspects of the railway yard, amenities and innovative features provided at the station.

He discussed with senior officers of South-Western Railways the potential for transportation of parcel from this terminal.

He instructed officials to formulate proposals to generate revenue from running of parcel special trains to transport white goods, industrial tools, textiles and other products manufactured in this area. PTI GMS SS SS

