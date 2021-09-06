Wabag secures Rs 84 crore order in Malaysia for Petronas Refinery

Water technology major Va Tech Wabag said on Monday it secured an order worth 11.45 million dollars (about Rs 84 crore) from Dialog E&C Sdn Bhd in Malaysia for establishing an effluent treatment plant (ETP) for Pengerang integrated complex at Johor. It will be constructed for PRPC Utilities and Facilities Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Corporation (PRPC).

Wabag will be the technology vendor and provide design, engineering, procurement and supervision activities for the proposed ETP. It will design the ETP comprising of two-stage biological treatment, advance oxidation process, ammonia stripper and drier facility for sludge treatment. Wabag was among the few technology partners approved by PRPC for the project, based on its global reference in oil and gas segment.

The company previously executed a 200 million dollar (about Rs 1,460 crore) integrated ETP for Pengerang integrated complex which ensures reduction of contaminants below regulatory discharge requirements. S Natrajan, S&M Head for India Cluster, said the new order further consolidates the company's position as a pure play water technology player in oil and gas segment and in the southeast Asian market.

Wabag is currently involved in more than 65 operations and maintenance contracts globally. The group has a workforce of over 1,600 and offices in more than 20 countries. Since 1995, Wabag has completed over 900 water and wastewater plants worldwide. (ANI)

