Charcoal Eats launches Truffle Biryani

Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI/PNN): Charcoal Eats brings a new delicacy to the table for Biryani Lovers. The Mumbai-based Charcoal Eats has recently launched the Truffle Biryani - a delectable dish that combines the delicate mystique of the French and Italian cuisines with the bold romance of Indian flavours.

Truffle, also called the "diamond of the kitchen" is a rare edible mushroom that is highly prized for its unique flavour and aroma. Traditionally grown in southern France and northern Italy, and extremely hard to cultivate, truffle is highly desirable and expensive. Truffle species are highly prized as food, and are used in French, Italian and numerous haute cuisines. Charcoal Eats is the first brand in India to use truffle oi las an ingredient for biryani. Anurag Mehrotra, CEO of Charcoal Eats said, "We are a young Indian food company, and are always looking to push the envelope harder and further - in terms of our offerings and thought process. While deeply rooted and committed to the rich culinary history and art of India, we like to experiment with contemporary world flavours - making us deeply traditional, yet modern in our approach. We think that our Truffle Biryani is truly unique and no one, anywhere in the world has ever tried making it before. This product will appeal to the discerning, traditional, yet modern Indian consumer".

Mikhail Shahani, the head of Product Development at Charcoal Eats added, "While some recipes are passed down from generation to generation becoming long-standing traditions, we wanted to explore new regions and ingredients in order to allow our patrons to awaken their palates to new tastes and culinary experiences. We have been working on the Truffle Biryani for over 6 months now -creating something new, and marrying such diverse flavour profiles takes multiple iterations and time. As a professional chef, I have only used truffle for making extravagant pastas, pizzas and duck liver in the past, that too sparingly due to the high cost. But for this biryani, I have been generous. I am confident that our patrons will love it". Truffle biryani is not the first innovative product created by Charcoal Eats. Its dum-baked biryani range is unique in its flavours, taste and mouth feel, and in the way it is prepared and cooked.

Charcoal Eats' offerings are prepared in best-in-class, modern, hygienic kitchens; use best-in-class ingredients; and do not have any preservatives, artificial flavours, artificial colouring or MSG (Ajinomoto). Established in 2015, Charcoal Eats Foodtech Pvt. Ltd. is a tech-enabled, direct-to-consumer venture that delivers high quality, consistent, and modern yet authentic Indian flavours to its patrons. Its offerings include a signature collection of biryanis, kebabs and rolls. Charcoal Eats serves over 50,000 consumers a month through its 29 outlets across Mumbai and its environs.

