Left Menu

Hong Kong shares rise, led by tech and financials

** Hang Seng Tech Index added 0.7%, and the Information Technology sub-index jumped 2%. ** Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings surged 3.5%, after official China Daily reported that it planned to launch a WeChat personal cloud service.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-09-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 14:21 IST
Hong Kong shares rise, led by tech and financials
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares rose on Monday after China vowed to advance the opening up of its financial sector, with technology and financials stocks leading the gains. The Hang Seng index rose +1.0%, to 26,163.63, while the China Enterprises Index gained +0.9%, to 9,371.15 points.

** China's central bank and financial regulators vowed over the weekend to increase the high-level opening of the financial sector by optimizing institutional arrangements and improving regulations, the official China Daily reported. ** Hang Seng Tech Index added 0.7%, and the Information Technology sub-index jumped 2%.

** Index heavyweight Tencent Holdings surged 3.5% after official China Daily reported that it planned to launch a WeChat personal cloud service. Tencent also conducted a share buyback for HK$ 102.3 million last week. ** E-commerce giant Alibaba Group and food-delivery giant Meituan were up 1.9% and 1.1%, respectively.

** The financials subindex gained 1.1%. Constituent AIA Group went up 2.3% and pushed the Hang Seng Index up 47 points. ** BYD Co Ltd jumped 7.2% and was the biggest daily gainer on the Hang Seng Index after the carmaker tripled its sales volume of new energy vehicles in August from a year ago.

** WuXi Biologics gained 3.9%, the second-biggest daily gainer on the Hang Seng Index. The healthcare sub-index added 2.4%. ** Indebted China Evergrande Group declined 0.8%, its bonds were suspended from trading by both Shanghai and Shenzhen Exchanges as prices slumped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021