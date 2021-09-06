Left Menu

Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 15:45 IST
Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Crude oil prices on Monday fell by Rs 39 to Rs 5,023 per barrel after participants cut their positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for September delivery dropped by Rs 39, or 0.77 percent, to Rs 5,023 per barrel with a business volume of 4,585 lots.

Analysts said the fall in crude oil futures was mostly due to the trimming of positions by traders amid a weak spot demand.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.97 percent lower at USD 68.62 per barrel.

Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 0.92 percent to trade at USD 71.94 per barrel in New York.

