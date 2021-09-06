Left Menu

Rupee drops 8 paise to close at 73.10 against US dollar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 15:54 IST
Rupee drops 8 paise to close at 73.10 against US dollar
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee on Monday declined by 8 paise to close at 73.10 (provisional) against the US currency tracking the strengthening of the greenback in the overseas markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened flat at 73.02, then lost ground and settled for the day at 73.10, down 8 paise over its previous close.

During the trading session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.02 and a low of 73.11 against the American currency.

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.02 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.28 percent higher at 92.29.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.63 percent to USD 72.15 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 166.96 points or 0.29 percent higher at 58,296.91, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 54.20 points or 0.31 percent to 17,377.80.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 768.58 crore, as per exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021