eGov signs MoU with Transerve

Bengaluru, September 6: eGov and Transerve, a Location Intelligence provider have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on August 31, 2021 at Bengaluru.

eGov’s open-source platform DIGIT, empowers local government authorities to deliver & administer citizen focussed urban governance services with efficiency, accountability and transparency. Being a non-profit, eGov actively works with technology & civil society partners to build Open-Source solutions to improve ease of living for citizens in India.

Transerve provides a cloud-based location intelligence platform to help municipal authorities map geographic locations and structures to ease revenue and tax collection processes for a municipality. Transerve software has already been put to use in many cities in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Goa.

Transerve’s geo-spatial technology will complement DIGIT’s urban & Sanitation product portfolio. Both firms are currently working together to build an Open-Source Faecal Sludge Management solution on the DIGIT platform to create social impact in the Sanitation domain. Transerve has implemented a GIS Integrated DIGIT Property Tax solution in the past for multiple municipalities in UP.

Hiren Doshi, VP, GTM & Partnerships, eGovernments Foundation, said “With the objective of improving citizen-centric governance and city-citizen engagement across India, eGov actively works with multiple partners including start-ups to co-create gov-tech & civic-tech solutions through an ecosystem & partnership first approach. A partnership with Transerve will create innovative solutions on top of DIGIT for urban & Sanitation needs of cities in India.

Over the past 18 years, eGov has leveraged technology to improve the quality of life in cities & to make them sustainable and this partnership with Transerve only propels us towards our goal.” Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Raj, Co-founder & COO Transerve said,” Transerve is a deep-tech location intelligence platform provider. We greatly value our relationship with DIGIT as it mutually helps in maturing our respective product functionalities. From co-developing stand-alone new modules on DIGIT to deploying complex workflows in multiple ULBs, we also have successfully merged Transerve's spatial capabilities and mobile field data collection app with the DIGIT Property Tax module.

We now look forward to jointly working towards rolling out the new multi-tenant Faecal Sludge Management modules across more States in the country.” About eGovernments Foundation eGov was established in 2003 by Nandan Nilekani and Srikanth Nadhamuni to partner with city administrators in order to leverage the transformative power of technology for better quality of life in cities and to make them sustainable.

The foundation is supported by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Nilekani Philanthropies, Omidyar Network India, and Tata Trusts.

To ensure that every citizen in every city of India can access the services they need from their local governments with ease and transparency, eGov has built the DIGIT platform, a public digital good that can be used by governments, businesses, civil society, academia etc. to co-create locally-relevant solutions. Over the last 17 years, eGov has partnered with more than 1500 towns and cities across India and more than 16 crore citizens have benefited from its platform.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)