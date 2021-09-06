DLA Piper receives International Law Firm of Year at African Legal Awards 2021

DLA Piper (www.DLAPiper.com) has received the International Law Firm of the Year award at the African Legal Awards 2021, hosted by Legal Week and the Corporate Counsel Association of South Africa (CCASA).

The African Legal Awards recognise exceptional achievement from within Africa's legal community. The judges noted the firm's "historic and deep ties to Africa" against a backdrop of deals that "exhibited exceptional expertise, market knowledge and global reach".

DLA Piper has an unrivalled offering across Africa. With over 200 Africa-focused lawyers across global offices and, through DLA Piper Africa, over 450 lawyers across 20 African countries, it advises local and international clients on complex, high-value transactions and disputes involving the continent.

DLA Piper Managing Partner for the Middle East and Africa, Peter Somekh, commenting on the win, said: "We were delighted to have won this award last year but to do so again this year is a true honour. We are proud to have helped our clients to deliver on their ambitions in what has been a challenging year. This award is a testament to the great work taking place across the continent and to the trusting collaborative relationships that we build with our clients. None of this would be possible however without the exceptional work of our people, who go above and beyond to ensure we continue to deliver the quality and value of the advice that is expected from us."

James Kamau, Chair of DLA Piper Africa, said: "Our continued success in Africa and the recognition that we are receiving in the market is down to the team of incredibly talented people that we have built over the years, a team that is as rich in diversity as it is in geographical reach. We've invested heavily in robust learning and development programmes and remain focused on diversity and empowerment, whilst also making a positive impact on the African communities in which we operate through our pro bono partnerships and our commitment to driving a more sustainable future. We look forward to a promising year ahead."

(With Inputs from APO)