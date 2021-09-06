Left Menu

10-bed ICU facility in Anekal Govt Hospital set up by AGI MILLTEC inaugurated

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-09-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 21:40 IST
10-bed ICU facility in Anekal Govt Hospital set up by AGI MILLTEC inaugurated
The AGI Milltec, a grain processing company and manufacturer of agricultural equipment, has set up a multispeciality ICU of 10 beds in Government Hospital at Anekal near Bengaluru City as part of its CSR initiative.

The ICU unit was inaugurated by Ravindranath R and J Rajendran who are managing directors of AGI Milltec and Rajan Aggarwal, CEO, AGI Milltec, in the presence of Dr Nalini V, Administrative Medical Officer (AMO) of Government Hospital, Anekal.

The company said in a statement that the 10-bed ICU facility is equipped with critical medical equipment like ICU cots oxygenated beds and ventilators for both adult and pediatric care.

