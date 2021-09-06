UK seeks to extend Northern Ireland's Brexit grace periods
Britain's government has announced plans to extend the so-called grace periods over Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements, Brexit minister David Frost said on Monday.
"To provide space for potential further discussions (with the EU), and to give certainty and stability to businesses while any such discussions proceed, the government will continue to operate the Protocol on the current basis. This includes the grace periods and easements currently in force," Frost said in a written ministerial statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
