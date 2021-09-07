Left Menu

JSPL steel output grows 6 pc in August; sales up 4 pc

Steelmaker JSPL on Tuesday said its steel production increased 6 per cent year-on-year to 6.6 lakh tonne in August.During the month, its sales volume also increased by 4 per cent y-o-y to 7.1 lakh tonne, Jindal Steel and Power Limited JSPL said in a statement.JSPLs sales increased to 7.1 lakh tonnes, up 4 per cent y-o-y.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 11:20 IST
JSPL steel output grows 6 pc in August; sales up 4 pc
Jindal Steel and Power Limited Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Steelmaker JSPL on Tuesday said its steel production increased 6 percent year-on-year to 6.6 lakh tonne in August.

During the month, its sales volume also increased by 4 percent y-o-y to 7.1 lakh tonne, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) said in a statement.

''JSPL's sales increased to 7.1 lakh tonnes, up 4 percent y-o-y. Production stood at 6.6 lakh tonnes, up 6 percent y-o-y,'' the statement said.

Notwithstanding subdued construction activities due to the ongoing monsoons in August, the company has maintained strong momentum in sales and production, it added.

JSPL Managing Director (MD) V R Sharma said, ''We hope the domestic demand will rebound sharply once the monsoon season is over. The government of India is pushing its infrastructure projects and this will help steel players to ride the growth momentum''.

Part of O P Jindal Group, JSPL has a presence in steel, power and mining sectors. The company has investments worth Rs 90,000 crore across the globe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021