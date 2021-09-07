JSPL steel output grows 6 pc in August; sales up 4 pc
Steelmaker JSPL on Tuesday said its steel production increased 6 per cent year-on-year to 6.6 lakh tonne in August.During the month, its sales volume also increased by 4 per cent y-o-y to 7.1 lakh tonne, Jindal Steel and Power Limited JSPL said in a statement.JSPLs sales increased to 7.1 lakh tonnes, up 4 per cent y-o-y.
Notwithstanding subdued construction activities due to the ongoing monsoons in August, the company has maintained strong momentum in sales and production, it added.
JSPL Managing Director (MD) V R Sharma said, ''We hope the domestic demand will rebound sharply once the monsoon season is over. The government of India is pushing its infrastructure projects and this will help steel players to ride the growth momentum''.
Part of O P Jindal Group, JSPL has a presence in steel, power and mining sectors. The company has investments worth Rs 90,000 crore across the globe.
