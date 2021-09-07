Left Menu

Union minister Danve travels in Mumbai local train, reviews passenger amenities

Union minister Raosaheb Danve travelled in a local train in Mumbai on Tuesday morning to assess passenger amenities during his first official visit to the city after assuming charge as the Minister of State for Railways, officials said.Danve boarded a Kurla-bound slow local train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus CSMT in south Mumbai at 11 am and later alighted at Dadar station.

Raosaheb Patil Danve Image Credit: ANI
Union minister Raosaheb Danve traveled in a local train in Mumbai on Tuesday morning to assess passenger amenities during his first official visit to the city after assuming charge as the Minister of State for Railways, officials said.

Danve boarded a Kurla-bound slow local train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai at 11 am and later alighted at Dadar station. During the 20 to 25-minute-long journey, he interacted with passengers and media persons, railway officials said. The minister then inspected various passenger amenities at Dadar station, which is one of the busiest railway stations in the metropolis, they said.

He will later travel in a local train to Thane station where he will conduct an inspection of the passenger facilities, officials said.

At the Dadar station, Danve flagged off a Konkan-bound train booked on FTR (Full Tariff Rate) through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, who was present at the Dadar station along with other party leaders, told reporters that the FTR train, named the ''Modi Express'', was going to ferry around 1,800 people to the Konkan region for the Ganesh festival beginning from September 10.

