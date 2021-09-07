Qatar minister hopes Kabul airport will be operational in coming days

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Tuesday his country hoped that Kabul airport would be up and running for passengers in the next few days, but that no agreement on how to run it had yet been reached.

Sheikh Mohammed, speaking at a conference alongside U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, said he had discussed recent evacuations from Afghanistan with U.S. officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)