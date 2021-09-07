Left Menu

Qatar minister hopes Kabul airport will be operational in coming days

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 07-09-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 14:06 IST
  • Qatar

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Tuesday his country hoped that Kabul airport would be up and running for passengers in the next few days, but that no agreement on how to run it had yet been reached.

Sheikh Mohammed, speaking at a conference alongside U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, said he had discussed recent evacuations from Afghanistan with U.S. officials.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

