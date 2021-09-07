Left Menu

Snowman Logistics kickstarts temperature-controlled warehouse in West Bengal

Integrated logistics service provider Snowman said on Tuesday it has completed construction of a temperature-controlled warehouse at Siliguri in West Bengal and the facility has become operational.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-09-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 14:25 IST
Snowman Logistics kickstarts temperature-controlled warehouse in West Bengal
The company is a market leader in integrated temperature-controlled logistics services. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Integrated logistics service provider Snowman said on Tuesday it has completed construction of a temperature-controlled warehouse at Siliguri in West Bengal and the facility has become operational. The total capacity of facility is 4,032 pallets. It is a multi-temperature facility designed to store products ranging from ambient temperature to minus degrees centigrade with eight chambers, five loading bays with related infrastructure that includes G+5 racking system, modern handling equipment and ample refrigerated truck parking space.

The facility will mainly cater to the storage, handling and transportation of seafood, ready-to-eat food, ice cream, dairy products, quick service restaurants, confectionery and bakery products, fruits and vegetables, pharma, and other products. A similar facility is under construction at Coimbatore and is expected to be ready and operational by end of October.

Snowman also has built an e-commerce backend (fulfillment centre) for food and grocery in Mumbai. The facility is already operational. It is a 54,000 sq ft warehouse with freezer, chiller, ambient storage with various value add facilities like sorting, grading, packing and labelling. Another e-commerce facility is under construction at Pune and is expected to be ready and operational by mid-September.

Snowman has also expanded in their existing locations: Mumbai (1,944 pallets) and Krishnapatnam (560 pallets). Expansions in Palwal are under construction adding 720 pallets. With these additions, the company will have a total of 1,2 lakh pallet positions of shared warehouses and 1.1 lakh square feet of e-commerce fulfilment centres by October.

Snowman will now have operations in 17 cities and 38 warehouses. "The expansions at existing locations will take care of additional volume from customers. The new locations are helping us offer larger geography to our customers," said Chairman Prem Kishan Dass Gupta.

Sunil Nair, CEO and Whole-Time Director, said the company is seeing huge potential to profitably by expanding business. "With our SnowLink technology platform, we have been progressing well in our transport aggregation model. This is helping us offer end to end services to an additional set of customers," he said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021