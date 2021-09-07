Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Tuesday said Rajeev Garg has been elevated as the company's head of sales.

In his earlier role, as he was head of domestic sales and distribution, JSL said in a statement.

''JSL elevates Rajeev Garg as head of sales. In his new role, he will oversee domestic as well as international sales functions for the company,'' it said.

His responsibilities in the new role include formulating and implementing strategies for growing business in domestic and export markets.

JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, ''Rajiv's experience will be pivotal to JSL's growth during its current expansion phase. From market development to topline (revenue) growth, we're looking forward to harnessing more value for the company and its customers in both domestic and international markets.'' Garg has over 24 years of industry experience and has been associated with Jindal Stainless for the past 10 years.

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Technology and Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and an MBA from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.

