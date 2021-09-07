Left Menu

JSL elevates Rajeev Garg as head of sales

From market development to topline revenue growth, were looking forward to harnessing more value for the company and its customers in both domestic and international markets. Garg has over 24 years of industry experience, and has been associated with Jindal Stainless for the past 10 years.He holds a Bachelors Degree in Technology and Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and an MBA from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 14:50 IST
JSL elevates Rajeev Garg as head of sales
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Tuesday said Rajeev Garg has been elevated as the company's head of sales.

In his earlier role, as he was head of domestic sales and distribution, JSL said in a statement.

''JSL elevates Rajeev Garg as head of sales. In his new role, he will oversee domestic as well as international sales functions for the company,'' it said.

His responsibilities in the new role include formulating and implementing strategies for growing business in domestic and export markets.

JSL Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said, ''Rajiv's experience will be pivotal to JSL's growth during its current expansion phase. From market development to topline (revenue) growth, we're looking forward to harnessing more value for the company and its customers in both domestic and international markets.'' Garg has over 24 years of industry experience and has been associated with Jindal Stainless for the past 10 years.

He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Technology and Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and an MBA from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021