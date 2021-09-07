Left Menu

Equity indices end flat, auto and IT stocks plunge

Equity benchmark indices ended flat after a volatile session on Tuesday with auto and IT scrips witnessing profit booking by traders.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:39 IST
Sun Pharma lost by 2.1 pc on Tuesday to Rs 767.30 per share. Image Credit: ANI
Equity benchmark indices ended flat after a volatile session on Tuesday with auto and IT scrips witnessing profit booking by traders. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 17 points or 0.03 per cent at 58,279 while the Nifty 50 dipped by 16 points or 0.09 per cent to 17,362.

Many sectoral indices were in the negative terrain with Nifty realty down by 2.3 per cent, IT by 1.3 per cent, PSU bank by 1.2 per cent and pharma by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty FMCG and financial service rose marginally. Among stocks, Sun Pharma lost by 2.1 per cent to Rs 767.30 per share while Bharat Petroleum Corporation slipped by 1.8 per cent.

Wipro was down by 1.6 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 1.5 per cent, HCL Technologies by 1.3 per cent and Infosys by 1.2 per cent. The other prominent losers were Hindalco, Axis Bank, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, DLF, Godrej Properties and ONGC.

However, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Grasim, ITC and IndusInd Bank traded with a positive bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed with Japan's Nikkei adding 0.86 per cent to hit five-month high on hopes the new Prime Minister will propel recovery.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.73 per cent after China reported strong exports but South Korea's Kospi fell 0.5 per cent on tech sell-off. (ANI)

