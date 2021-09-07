Left Menu

TVS Motor appoints ETG Logistics as new distributor in South Africa

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced its new distribution partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL) in South Africa.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-09-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 17:38 IST
TVS Motor appoints ETG Logistics as new distributor in South Africa
ETGL Director Rajeev Saxena (left) with R Dilip, President for international business at TVS Motor. Image Credit: ANI
TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced its new distribution partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL) in South Africa. ETGL will operate 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in South Africa as part of this partnership. The company will also support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management including the assembly set-up and training centre in Johannesburg.

TVS Motor ranks among top five two-wheeler companies in the world with a presence in over 70 countries across Africa, southeast Asia, Indian subcontinent, Latin America and the Middle East. ETGL is a division of Export Trading Group (ETG) -- a global conglomerate present in 48 countries with expertise across various industries.

R Dilip, President for international business at TVS Motor Company, said the association with ETGL is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor Company's market presence in southern Africa, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark. "ETGL comes with rich experience, deep understanding and vast knowledge of the market. South Africa is an important market for us, and ETGL's extensive distribution network along with our shared ethos and values makes it the ideal strategic partner," he said in a statement. (ANI)

