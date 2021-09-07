Left Menu

DRT sells McDowell Holdings shares worth Rs 50 lakh

The recovery officer of Debt Recovery Tribunal DRT on Tuesday offloaded shares worth Rs 50 lakh of McDowell Holdings Ltd through an open market transaction.According to the bulk deal data on the NSE, Recovery Officer, DRT, sold 1.1 lakh shares of McDowell Holdings at an average price of Rs 45.45 apiece.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 19:44 IST
DRT sells McDowell Holdings shares worth Rs 50 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

The recovery officer of Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) on Tuesday offloaded shares worth Rs 50 lakh of McDowell Holdings Ltd through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data on the NSE, Recovery Officer, DRT, sold 1.1 lakh shares of McDowell Holdings at an average price of Rs 45.45 apiece. This translated into a total deal value of Rs 49.99 lakh.

As per a separate transaction, Trilochan Kumar Pandey bought 84,200 shares at an average price of Rs 45.45 per scrip, valuing the deal at Rs 38.26 lakh.

Shares of McDowell Holdings ended at Rs 45.45 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), higher 9.92 per cent from the previous close. On Friday, the recovery officer of Debt Recovery Tribunal sold shares worth Rs 31 lakh of McDowell Holdings Ltd through an open market transaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021