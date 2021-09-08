Left Menu

Pakistan army reshuffles top positions; appoints new commander of Rawalpindi Corp

Pakistan Army on Tuesday announced the appointment of a new Commander of Rawalpindi Corps, which is responsible for the security of Line of Control. The transfers and postings are a routine affair but are keenly watched in Pakistan and around the world due to the dominant role of the army in international and domestic matters.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 08-09-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 00:25 IST
Pakistan army reshuffles top positions; appoints new commander of Rawalpindi Corp
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Army on Tuesday announced the appointment of a new Commander of Rawalpindi Corps, which is responsible for the security of Line of Control. Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been posted as the Commander Rawalpindi Corps, according to a statement by the army.

It also said that Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider has been posted as the Commander Multan Corps, which is one of the main strike Corps of the country.

Similarly, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas appointed as the Chief of General Staff, while Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf has been appointed as the Director General Joint Staff Headquarters. The transfers and postings are a routine affair but are keenly watched in Pakistan and around the world due to the dominant role of the army in international and domestic matters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochistan

Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochist...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021