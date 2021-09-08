312 Profiles Shortlisted for 130 Plus Tech Job Roles on Offer in CareerNet's 'Women in Tech' Virtual Career Fair

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) • 337 women professionals explored 130+ senior and mid-level career opportunities from leading tech players including Empower Retirement, Expedia Group, Hitachi, Infosys, Shell, Smartworks, Tekion Corp, and Unilever • 43% of candidates want to switch jobs due to career stagnation • 51% of participants reported assumptions about competency and lack of growth opportunities as the biggest challenges when returning to work after a career break CareerNet, India's leading talent solutions provider, successfully organised 'Women in Tech', a virtual career fair through CareerNet Prism, on August 28, 2021. The event intended to bring female talent forward in the technology sector by providing them quality career opportunities from top inclusive employers. It received registrations from 593 women professionals in tech and was attended by 337 candidates who had the chance to explore 130+ senior and mid-level tech roles from top IT employers such as Empower Retirement, Expedia Group, Hitachi, Infosys, Shell, Smartworks, Tekion Corp, and Unilever.

Candidates were recorded making multiple visits to booths, which amounted to 440 by the end of the event. After the final round of screening and processing, a total of 312 profiles of attended candidates from the booths were shared with the participating employers. The fair also helped identify 281 profiles of registered candidates, who were not able to attend the event, with the employers for review. Post the event, the employers have reported a time frame of one month to process the profiles and release offers.

Speaking on the occasion, Anshuman Das, Co-founder & CEO, CareerNet, said, "We are glad to see the virtual career fair 'Women in Tech' generate such a positive response in the community. When conceptualising the idea, the goal was to start a conversation around the issue of talented women professionals being underrepresented in the tech industry, and the event successfully embodied that spirit. We hope to create more such opportunities to bridge the gaps in our community by collaborating with the leaders in the industry." In the online polls conducted during the event by CareerNet, the attendees shared insights into the obstacles that hinder women's career growth: • Over 40% of participants reported dissatisfaction with their careers due to "career stagnation" • 71% voiced the need for "better growth opportunities" in the industry • 51% of the respondents reported "assumptions about competency" and the "lack of growth opportunities" to be the biggest challenges when returning to work after a career break.

• 32% of those polled said that "employers' unconscious bias" is a significant hurdle in their career advancement.

With India leading the roster globally when it comes to women pursuing computer science, engineering, and tech majors, there is still a dearth of women's talent in the tech space. The initiative was formulated to address this crisis by offering a space where employers could come in and actively create opportunities, connect with, and empower women professionals in the tech community.

Software Development Engineer, UX Designer, Senior Product Manager, Business Analyst, Solution Architect, Data Analyst, FullStack Developer, Java-Architect, DevOps, Network Automation Engineer, Cloud Solution Architect, Data Science Manager were some of the roles offered at the virtual career fair.

CareerNet Prism enables organisations to build inclusive workplaces with diverse talent.

About CareerNet CareerNet Consulting is India's leading talent solutions provider. Founded in 1999, our mission is to shape the careers of talented professionals and scale the teams of organizations. We help companies hire the best talent by making their recruitment experience seamless with technology innovations. We offer a comprehensive suite of services for talent acquisition, some of the prominent ones being Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Talent Acquisition Strategy, Compensation Advisory, University Recruitment, Leadership Acquisition, Outplacement and Exit Management.

CareerNet started its journey with a focus on technology hiring and very soon had a campus recruitment offering encompassing all top technology schools in India. In 2004, the company incepted HirePro Consulting Pvt. Ltd. to its portfolio to provide dedicated solutions for automation, assessments and university hiring. Four years later, in 2008, the company incepted Longhouse Consulting with the charter of building a leadership talent ecosystem for the digital economy in India. Longhouse helps organizations in different stages of their journey to find the best leaders and make them future-ready.

Today, we serve over 1,000 active clients across 3 business brands and have more than 1,500 employees with dedicated offices in 9 locations across the country.

