* Hundreds of thousands of people will die of tuberculosis left untreated because of disruption to healthcare systems in poor countries caused by the pandemic, a global aid fund said. ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares hovered just off six-week highs on Wednesday, as a more risk-averse mood spread into the market from the United States overnight due to worries about slowing growth that hurt equities while helping the dollar firm. * Japan's economy grew faster than initially estimated in the April-June quarter, helped by solid capital expenditure, although a resurgence in COVID-19 is undermining service-sector consumption and clouding the outlook.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 11:38 IST
Representative Image

Australia's New South Wales has recorded the first rise in infections in three days, even as it accelerates vaccinations, while New Zealand reported a further fall in locally acquired COVID-19 cases. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Spain's healthcare regulator approved a third dose of vaccines for people with severely compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the conventional two-dose inoculation schemes. * Sweden will push ahead with easing restrictions at the end of this month, removing most curbs and limits on public venues such as restaurants, theatres and stadiums.

* The European Union is likely to remove Japan and five other countries from its list of safe travel destinations. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Philippines capital region will remain under the second strictest coronavirus containment measures, despite a day earlier announcing a relaxation of curbs to spur business activity. * Indonesia's daily coronavirus positivity rate dropped below the World Health Organization's benchmark standard of 5% this week for the first time.

* Many top Indian epidemiologists and social scientists are urging authorities to reopen in-person school classes for all age groups, saying the benefits outweigh the risks especially as poor rural children are missing out on online education. AMERICAS

* President Joe Biden on Thursday will present a six-pronged strategy intended to fight the spread of the Delta variant and increase U.S. vaccinations. * The U.S. state of Idaho has activated "crisis standards of care" to allow for healthcare rationing at hospitals in northern parts of the state due to a surge in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.

* Venezuela has received its first batch of vaccines through COVAX, the Pan-American Health Organization said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Saudi Arabia removed the United Arab Emirates, Argentina and South Africa from its entry banned country list and re-allowed citizens to travel to the three countries starting Sept. 8, state TV reported. * The International Monetary Fund's executive board on Tuesday approved $567 million in emergency support for Tanzania to help it finance a vaccination campaign and meet the health and social costs of the pandemic.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * AstraZeneca's CEO has said booster doses may not be needed for everyone in Britain and rushing into a nationwide rollout of third doses risks piling extra pressure on the National Health Service, the Telegraph reported.

* Vaccine makers ought to make their approved shots available for trials or risk hobbling the development of more vaccines, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations said. * Hundreds of thousands of people will die of tuberculosis left untreated because of disruption to healthcare systems in poor countries caused by the pandemic, a global aid fund said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares hovered just off six-week highs on Wednesday, as a more risk-averse mood spread into the market from the United States overnight due to worries about slowing growth that hurt equities while helping the dollar firm.

* Japan's economy grew faster than initially estimated in the April-June quarter, helped by solid capital expenditure, although a resurgence in COVID-19 is undermining service-sector consumption and clouding the outlook. * China will maintain a prudent monetary policy and not resort to flood-like stimulus, said Pan Gongsheng, vice governor of the People's Bank of China.

* More U.S. workers are switching jobs and asking for higher wages as the labour market continues to heal from the crisis caused by the pandemic, according to a survey released Tuesday by the New York Federal Reserve.

