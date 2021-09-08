Sun Pharma forays into nutrition bar segment with launch of Revital NXT

Sun Pharma on Wednesday said its consumer healthcare division has forayed into the nutrition bar segment in India with the launch of Revital NXT.

The product is a brand extension of Revital H, a health supplement brand.

Revital NXT was launched in two different variants, Revital Energy NXT and Revital Protein NXT. The market for nutrition bars in India is growing rapidly, with an increasing focus on fitness for a healthy lifestyle.

''Revital H has been the bellwether of the nutritional supplement segment, helping consumers live stronger, healthier lives for over three decades.

"With increasing health-consciousness and active lifestyles, there has been a rising demand for on-the-go nutrition. Our newest product – Revital NXT bar, powered with Natural Ginseng - the same core ingredient that fuels Revital H, helps you stay active and ace life's demands on the go,'' Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare Head Vidhi Shanghvi said in a statement.

Revital NXT comes with Ginseng, 16 vitamins and minerals and triple blend protein.

The nutrition bar is launched on Amazon and it will also be made available on other e-commerce platforms, the company said.

Through this range of protein and energy bars, Revital H aims to give consumers the perks of high-quality protein, from building or maintaining muscle mass to helping satisfy hunger, in an easy, on-the-go option, it added.

