Left Menu

Sun Pharma forays into nutrition bar segment with launch of Revital NXT

Sun Pharma on Wednesday said its consumer healthcare division has forayed into the nutrition bar segment in India with the launch of Revital NXT.The product is a brand extension of Revital H, a health supplement brand.Revital NXT was launched in two different variants, Revital Energy NXT and Revital Protein NXT.

PTI | Mavelikkara | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 16:15 IST
Sun Pharma forays into nutrition bar segment with launch of Revital NXT
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Sun Pharma on Wednesday said its consumer healthcare division has forayed into the nutrition bar segment in India with the launch of Revital NXT.

The product is a brand extension of Revital H, a health supplement brand.

Revital NXT was launched in two different variants, Revital Energy NXT and Revital Protein NXT. The market for nutrition bars in India is growing rapidly, with an increasing focus on fitness for a healthy lifestyle.

''Revital H has been the bellwether of the nutritional supplement segment, helping consumers live stronger, healthier lives for over three decades.

"With increasing health-consciousness and active lifestyles, there has been a rising demand for on-the-go nutrition. Our newest product – Revital NXT bar, powered with Natural Ginseng - the same core ingredient that fuels Revital H, helps you stay active and ace life's demands on the go,'' Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare Head Vidhi Shanghvi said in a statement.

Revital NXT comes with Ginseng, 16 vitamins and minerals and triple blend protein.

The nutrition bar is launched on Amazon and it will also be made available on other e-commerce platforms, the company said.

Through this range of protein and energy bars, Revital H aims to give consumers the perks of high-quality protein, from building or maintaining muscle mass to helping satisfy hunger, in an easy, on-the-go option, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021