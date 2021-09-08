Linode to triple data centre capacity in India to support growth in Asia

Left Menu

Cloud computing infrastructure firm Linode on Wednesday said it is tripling its data centre capacity in India. Linode has seen customer growth in the region double throughout the pandemic, driven by demand for core compute and storage infrastructure services, as well as the introduction of new services. Linode said India is the second-largest and fastest-growing cloud services market in Asia Pacific, trailing only China.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 21:09 IST
Cloud computing infrastructure firm Linode on Wednesday said it is tripling its data centre capacity in India. The company expects a 200 per cent increase in capacity at Mumbai facilities, which will sustain its momentum around customer acquisition and new service launches through 2023. ''Our customers in India and around the world trust us to provide cloud infrastructure to support their rapid shift to digital-first business models and look to us to give them an alternative to the complexity and cost of larger hyperscale providers,'' Linode's Vice President of Cloud Experience Blair Lyon said in a statement. Linode has seen customer growth in the region double throughout the pandemic, driven by demand for core compute and storage infrastructure services, as well as the introduction of new services. ''The demand surge resulted in surplus capacity being filled in less than half the time Linode had predicted,'' the statement added. According to Gartner, end-user spending on public cloud services in India will total USD 4.4 billion in 2021, growing at a 31.4 per cent rate compared to 2020. Linode said India is the second-largest and fastest-growing cloud services market in Asia Pacific, trailing only China.

