Reliance Retail launches saree & ethnic wear concept designed for women

Reliance Retail has announced the launch of ''Avantra by Trends", an exclusive saree & ethnic wear concept store designed exclusively for women.

The flagship store opened here spans across 9,500 square feet, a company release said.

'''Avantra by Trends' is a novel concept designed exclusively for the contemporary Indian woman in the age group of 25-40 years, who values tradition, culture & heritage and celebrates everything that's 'Indian' and 'Ethnic', it said.

''Avantra by Trends" currently works with 80-plus weavers, designers, artisans, master craftsmen, and manufacturers including 10 award-winning artisans/Master craftsmen across the country covering 25-plus saree craft clusters and 11 states. "Avantra by Trends" is being positioned as the first pan-India brand that will build a presence in Metros, Tier 1, Tier 2 & Tier 3 markets with a plan to launch around 30 stores by the end of the current financial year across southern states before expanding into other states, the statement added.

