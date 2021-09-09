Left Menu

Reliance Retail launches saree & ethnic wear concept designed for women

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-09-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 10:53 IST
Reliance Retail launches saree & ethnic wear concept designed for women
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@RILRetail_care)
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Retail has announced the launch of ''Avantra by Trends", an exclusive saree & ethnic wear concept store designed exclusively for women.

The flagship store opened here spans across 9,500 square feet, a company release said.

'''Avantra by Trends' is a novel concept designed exclusively for the contemporary Indian woman in the age group of 25-40 years, who values tradition, culture & heritage and celebrates everything that's 'Indian' and 'Ethnic', it said.

''Avantra by Trends" currently works with 80-plus weavers, designers, artisans, master craftsmen, and manufacturers including 10 award-winning artisans/Master craftsmen across the country covering 25-plus saree craft clusters and 11 states. "Avantra by Trends" is being positioned as the first pan-India brand that will build a presence in Metros, Tier 1, Tier 2 & Tier 3 markets with a plan to launch around 30 stores by the end of the current financial year across southern states before expanding into other states, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021