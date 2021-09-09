Egypt's headline inflation edges up to 5.7% in August- CAPMAS
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-09-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 11:54 IST
Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation accelerated slightly to 5.7% in August from 5.4% in July, official statistics agency CAPMAS reported on Thursday.
Month-on-month headline inflation slowed to 0.1% in August, from 0.9% in July, the agency said.
