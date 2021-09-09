Egypt's headline inflation edges up to 5.7% in August- CAPMAS

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation accelerated slightly to 5.7% in August from 5.4% in July, official statistics agency CAPMAS reported on Thursday.

Month-on-month headline inflation slowed to 0.1% in August, from 0.9% in July, the agency said.

