British airline easyJet to raise $1.7 bln, rejected bid offer

British airline easyJet announced a fully underwritten rights issue to raise 1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) plus a new debt facility to help its pandemic recovery and added it had recently rejected a takeover offer.

($1 = 0.7264 pounds)

