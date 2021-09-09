British airline easyJet to raise $1.7 bln, rejected bid offer
British airline easyJet announced a fully underwritten rights issue to raise 1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) plus a new debt facility to help its pandemic recovery and added it had recently rejected a takeover offer.
($1 = 0.7264 pounds)
