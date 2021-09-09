Left Menu

TVS Motor's Apache RTR 200 rides into Nepal

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-09-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 17:10 IST
Two-and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor on Thursday launched its flagship TVS Apache RTR 200 4V (single-channel ABS) in Nepal.

Equipped with first-in-segment features like three ride modes - sport, urban, and rain - the president (international business) of the company R Dilip said, ''The TVS Apache series has been a testament to our commitment to delivering technological prowess to our aspirational customers and racing enthusiasts across the globe...we are excited to introduce our new TVS Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle, which offers segment-first features and technologies.'' According to the managing director of Jagdamba Motors Pvt Ltd Shahil Agrawal, the customers in Nepal have always responded positively to the race machine proposition of the TVS Apache series. ''The new edition will only build on the excitement of the youth. We will continue supporting TVS Motor Company in creating a superior riding experience for TVS Apache customers'', he added.

TVS would retail the Apache RTR 200 4V with a single-channel ABS version and would be available in gloss black, pearl white, and matte blue, a press statement said.

